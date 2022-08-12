Demonised independent MP expresses disappointment

KUCHING (Aug 12): Independent MP for Lubok Antu, Jugah Muyang expresses disappointment with some quarters in his constituency who tried to demonise him.

He claimed that they continually accused him of sponsoring independent candidates during the campaigning period in the run up to the Dec 18 2021 state election, which was untrue and malicious.

They apparently spread several photographs showing him with the eventual independent candidate John Linang Mereejon at an official Barisan Nasional (BN) leader-meet-the people session.

“The photo was taken on Oct 20, 2021. How can such photos suggest I was sponsoring John as an independent candidate. It was not wrong for a Lubok Antu resident like John to be at any of my functions,” Jugah reasoned, adding that he had stayed away from campaigning.

John eventually contested in Batang Ai during the 2021 state election but lost to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) candidate Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh.

Jugah is now in the midst of getting back into PRS after submitting his membership application this March which had caused a protest from PRS members from Batang Ai and Engkilili branches.

The protest was made public during a meeting with PRS president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum at the party headquarters and a press conference last Tuesday. These two branches had each submitted a protest petition through potential PRS nominee for Lubok Antu in the next parliamentary election, 43 year old lawyer and Lubok Antu District councillor Roy Gingkoi and PRS Batang Ai deputy branch chairman Gayih alias Agas Thomas.

Gayih told the press that Jugah had allegedly also sponsored Gemong Batu at Engkilili during the last State election thereby undermining GPS strength at the constituency. As such both branches deemed Jugah unfit to represent GPS at Lubok Antu in the next parliamentary election.

Jugah had left PRS and contested in the 2018 parliamentary election as an independent candidate beating BN-PRS’ Robert Pasang Alam and Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) Nicholas Bawin Anggat. He had subsequently joined PKR only to quit it in 2020 to become Perikatan Nasional (PN)-friendly independent.