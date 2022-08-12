High-tech fertiliser factory to be built in Lahad Datu

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 12): A high-tech nano-fertiliser factory will be built in Lahad Datu.

The Sabah State Land Development Board (SLDB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Diversatech Fertilizer Sdn Bhd (DFSB) for the construction of the factory.

SLDB general manager Syaheddrul R Joddari said that the MoU was one of SLDB’s strategic plans for 2022-2026.

He explained that among the objectives of SLDB was to develop the rural communities in Sabah based on agriculture and to ensure agricultural materials such as fertilisers can be bought at a reasonable price.

He added that the MoU will also allow SLDB to diversify its business activities through the sales of fertilisers to farms and to farmers in Sabah as well as to international markets such as Indonesia and Philippines.

Syaheddrul also said that other benefits from the MoU are the creation of jobs for locals in Sabah.

“The setting up of the fertiliser factory is also in line with the State Government’s call through the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) and is SLDB’s early preparation towards becoming the ‘Food Security’ agency in Sabah,” he said.

DFSB Chief Executive Officer Datuk Dr Muhammad Fairus Hussain said that DFSC will develop the nano-manure factory with SLDB on a 10-acre land at Silabukan, Lahad Datu.

He said that the work cooperation will begin with researching the efficacy of the DFSB manufactured Nano technology premium manure products on oil palm trees.

He said that the study had shown better yield and the Nano technology manure was also effective in reducing Ganoderma disease on saplings.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Sabah Deputy Chief Minister cum Works Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin in Kuala Lumpur recently.