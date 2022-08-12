Hundreds join Hungry Ghost Festival ceremony at Sibu’s Tua Pek Kong Temple

SIBU (Aug 12): Hundreds took part in a ceremony at Tua Pek Kong Temple last night to mark the Hungry Ghost Festival.

Devotees gathered with the temple committee to make offerings to wandering souls as the gate of hell is said to open during the seventh month of the lunar calendar.

The temple committee laid out food and drink offerings on the ground outside the temple’s main entrance.

The offering ceremony started at 6.15pm with prayers inside the temple.

At around 7pm, the committee and devotees moved outside the temple for another offering.

According to a spokesperson, 500 sets of food were offered and then distributed to devotees after the ceremony.

She added the committee put a zinc platform under the hell money this year to prevent damage to the road.

The Hungry Ghost Festival has been observed here since early settlers arrived more than 150 years ago.

It is a traditional practice dating back to the Han Dynasty in 206 to 220 BC and is an extensive interaction of faith among those who practise Confucianism, Taoism, and Buddhism.