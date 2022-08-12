Kuching youth’s murder: Two more suspects released on police bail

KUCHING (Aug 12): Two more suspects arrested in relation to the murder of a youth on July 29 were today released on police bail following the expiry of their remand orders.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi ordered for the 11th suspect, a 14-year-old girl, and the fifth suspect, a 21-year-old man, to report themselves to the nearest police station once a month.

They were both represented by counsel Daniel Ling.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

On July 29, the 18-year-old victim died after an alleged attack by a group of people at Jalan Tun Jugah here.

A total of 12 suspects aged between 14 and 50 years were remanded to facilitate with the investigation.

In total, eight suspects have been released on police bail, while the second and sixth suspects were released unconditionally.

The 10th and 12th suspect have been further remanded until Aug 14.