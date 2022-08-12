Ministry holds convention to drive innovation, creativity

KUCHING (Aug 12): The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development (MYSED) has held its first Innovative and Creative Circle (ICC) Mini Convention.

Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah called on ministry staff to continue innovating and looking for new ideas in delivering better services.

“The MYSED ICC Mini Convention was held for the first time and this is believed to be the driving force behind efforts to fostering a culture of innovation, especially in among the staff of the ministry.

“This effort will be able to increase work productivity and further increase quality-based delivery system,” he said during the convention and award presentation last night (Aug 11).

Abdul Karim said he was proud of the creativity and innovative talent demonstrated by the participants, whether in the form of methods or products.

“At this convention, the innovation competition when compared to other competitions, requires creativity and high commitment to produce something new or improve something that already exists.

“I would like to extend my appreciation to the Sarawak Service Monitoring Unit (UPPS) and the panel of assessors who have contributed their expertise throughout the duration of the programme,” he added.

MYSED Pro Max, headed by Mohd Rezza Ali and representing MYSED headquarters, won the innovation competition for presenting the Volunteers Connection of Sarawak app.

They received a trophy and RM1,000.

In second place was Energy (KYC), while finishing in third to fifth positions were Cili Padi of MYSED Sibu, Monarki from MYSED Sri Aman and Betong, and Mud Skipper from Kem Belia Pueh, Sematan.

Fifteen teams took part in the competition held over two days.