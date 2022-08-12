Riot says he is always on the ground in Serian while working as Special Envoy

SERIAN (Aug 12): Serian MP Datuk Seri Richard Riot says he is always on the ground tending to matters in his parliamentary constituency, election or no election.

He said that as Special Envoy to Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, he has to work in Kuala Lumpur but returns to his constituency every week without fail.

“I was just back from KL the day before yesterday (Wednesday) and on Aug 17 I’m supposed to be in KL to attend Singapore National Day (celebration). On Saturday, I’ll be the guest-of-honour at an event involving alumni of a university in Taiwan.

“Since Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is meeting with all political secretaries, I have cancelled my trip to attend Singapore National Day celebration in KL.

“I’ve been an MP for 32 years. For me, election or no election, it remains the same. Even when there is no election I’m always on the ground,” he pointed out to reporters during a visit to a recently completed suspension bridge at Kampung Hulu Serian here this afternoon.

When asked whether he will be defending his seat, Riot said it is up to “ Yang Amat Berhormat (Premier).”

However, he hoped that with Datuk Willie Mongin accepted into Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), the ruling coalition could win all the three Bidayuh-majority seats of Mas Gading, Puncak Borneo and Serian in the 15th general election.

Accompanying him during the visit was Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus.