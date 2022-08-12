Sabah records 354 new Covid-19 cases

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 12): Sabah today recorded 354 new Covid-19 cases – six less compared to yesterday.

Local Government and Housing Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said that the positivity rate today dropped slightly to 12.64 per cent compared to yesterday’s 13.18 per cent.

He said that the drop in cases was also due to the drop in the number of tests taken, which was 2,999 today compared to 3,027 yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of districts with at least one new case today increased from 20 to 24 today.

“This means only three districts have zero new infections as compared to seven yesterday. A total of 14 districts recorded an increase in daily cases while eight districts saw cases drop,” he said.

A total of nine districts registered two-digit new cases today with Kota Kinabalu at the top with 91, Sandakan 44, Tawau 39, Penampang 32, Papar 28, Tuaran 27, Beaufort 12, Lahad Datu 12 and Kuala Penyu 11 cases.

Of the 354 cases today, 346 are under category 1 and 2, three category 3 cases, four category 4 cases and one category 5 case.