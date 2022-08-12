Semariang Islamic Centre to be completed by year-end

KUCHING (Aug 12): The RM4.3 million Semariang Islamic Centre, currently being built within the vicinity of the Muslim burial ground in Semariang, will be completed by the end of this year.

Sarawak State Mosque Welfare Trust Board (LAKMNS) chief executive officer Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai said the one-storey building, the first of its kind in the country, would be operational 24-7 when it is completed.

“The building was supposed to be completed earlier but because of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was put on hold until earlier this year. It will be completed by the end of this year.

“It will benefit Muslims living in the city when it opens, with security and officers-in-charge stationed at the centre.

“Muslims making funeral arrangements can also make use of the centre. It is also a venue for those who want to conduct religious classes or courses,” he told the press after the launch of the two gazebos nearby yesterday.

On the burial ground which is already about 70 per cent used now, he said LAKMNS was looking at the surrounding area for expansion.

“According to our analysis, the burial ground will be full in five years’ time.

“We are looking at the surrounding area for expansion. We are in discussion with the Land and Survey Department. If everything goes as planned we can proceed with the expansion plan,” he said.

On the gazebos, which use solar energy for lighting at night, Abang Wahap said they would make the burial grounds visitor-friendly.

“The roof is designed in such a way that it can harvest rainwater, thus saving resources,” he said.

Two of five planned gazebos have been completed at a cost of RM158,318 which is sourced from the ‘waqaf’ fund. Three others will be built in the next phase sometime this year.

LAKMNS deputy CEO Mohamad Feisal Said, its Asset and Facility chief Khasmady Mahidi and other officials were among those who attended the event.