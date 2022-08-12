Senior PKR leader quits after Christina replaced

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 12): PKR’s Central Leadership Council vice chairman Datuk John O.T Ghani has quit from the party.

John told reporters on Friday that he had tendered his resignation from the party and all party positions on July 25.

In addition to the vice chairmanship, John was also the advisor at PKR Beaufort division.

He gave two reasons for his resignation from the party.

“I have lost trust towards the party leadership,” he said.

He elaborated that he was disappointed that the party president, Dato’ Seri Haji Anwar bin Ibrahim, had signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government and claimed that the MoU had not been beneficial to the party at all.

“This means when we sign the MoU, you become part of the government. The government has no more problems. That is why I am not happy. Anwar should explain this so that the people are not confused,” he said.

John felt that PKR’s defeat in.the Melaka, Johor and Sarawak state elections was due to the signing of the MoU.

“Our representatives lost, DAP also lost. The votes are going down,” he said.

John added that his second reason for resigning from the party was because he disagreed with Anwar’s decision to drop Datuk Christina Liew as Sabah PKR chief, and the appointment of Datuk Sangkar Rasam for the position.

“The time is not right. With the 15th General Election just around the corner,” he said.

John also questioned the decision to replace Christina with Sangkar.

He added that Christina had been a loyal member of the party for 27 years, and also the Tawau member of parliament and Api-Api assemblywoman while Sangkar is an unknown figure.

He added that they had hoped Anwar’s coming to Sabah last week was to stop the rift between Christina and Sangkar by encouraging them to work together.

“However, instead of resolving the issue, he dropped Christina and appointed Sangkar as the new chairman … when he came here, he should be the peacemaker but instead caused the rift to grow further,” he said.

“That is why I am unhappy. How can you drop Christina in the current situation? The election is just around the corner … anytime,” he reminded.

He also blamed Anwar for the weakening of the party.

John said that he is planning to rest before planning his next move.

“Becoming an independent candidate is not an issue,” added the veteran politician with 49 years of political experience.

He was a member of Usno and Umno before joining PKR.