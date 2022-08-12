Sibu Water Board’s hotline out of service, alternative number in use

SIBU (Aug 12): Sibu Water Board’s (SWB) 24-hour hotline contact number 084-216311 is currently out of service.

In a notice to customers today, SWB said customers could instead call 013-810 6311 with immediate effect until further notice.

“SWB regrets to inform that our 24-hour hotline contact number at 084-216311 is currently out of service due to technical issues,” said the notice.

The board said the alternative number would also be available round the clock.

“Any inconvenience caused to the customer is very much regretted,” added SWB.