SMC: Keep Hungry Ghost roadside offering sites clean

SIBU (Aug 12): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting urges those making offerings by the roadside during Hungry Ghost Festival to clean the place up.

He pointed out that complaints have been received regarding unsightly rubbish strewn sites along roads here.

“Today (Aug 12) is the actual day of the Hungry Ghost Festival and there seems to be less sites or places making offerings. We hope devotees would be considerate to others and clean up the place,” he told The Borneo Post when asked to comment on a photo shared in an online portal.

Ting stressed that SMC does not want the festival’s outdoor offerings to be associated with unsightly sites filled with rubbish.

The Hungry Ghost Festival falls on the fifteenth day of the seventh month of the Lunar calendar.