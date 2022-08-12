STB to join travel agents’ association holiday fair in Singapore

KUCHING (Aug 12): The Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) is set to capitalise on the resurgence of post-pandemic international travels to draw more Singaporean tourists to Sarawak though its participation at the 56th edition of the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (Natas) Holidays Fair.

STB’s presence at the fair, which is happening from Aug 12-14 at the Singapore Expo Hall 5, provides an opportunity to keep Sarawak top of mind for Singaporean stakeholders while promoting its history and mystery, culture, festivals, food, and variety of unique tourism products.

STB deputy chief executive officer for integrated marketing communications Suriya Charles Buas said as there are now signs of recovery in international travels, it is a perfect opportunity for Sarawak and the Singaporean tourism stakeholders to come together to refresh and relook their efforts in boosting Sarawak as a preferred tourism destination choice.

“With food being one of the pillars of Sarawak tourism and our capital city Kuching being the first city in Malaysia to be named ‘Creative City of Gastronomy’ by Unesco, we plan to have a campaign partnership with Singaporean tourism stakeholders intended exclusively for Singaporean foodies to enjoy Sarawak’s gastronomy abundance,” he said.

Suriya said STB is also set to engage with about 20 Natas registered members in a Business Networking Sessions (B2B) to share ideas on current tourism trends in both Sarawak and Singapore; and how STB can help Singapore tourism players build awareness about Sarawak’s products and destinations.

“We will also be meeting up with a group of Singaporean Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) in our effort to establish a collaborative relationship with them and gain conversions in terms of awareness and interest among the Singaporean public from their postings about Sarawak,” he added.

Singaporean holiday-goers looking for a unique travel getaway can visit STB’s booth at Natas Holidays Fair this weekend and enjoy exciting travel deals from participating agencies.

For more information, go to the STB website.