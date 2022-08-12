S’wak minister urges agro cooperatives to play fundamental roles

BINTULU (Aug 12): Agricultural cooperatives have to be synergetic in order to play their fundamental role effectively, says Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi.

He said when setting up a new cooperative, members must not forget its main objective as a collection and processing centre.

“Focus on marketing, do not derail from the objectives,” he said when declaring open Agromart Koperasi Petani Bintulu Sarawak Berhad outlet here yesterday.

He also said that for cooperatives to be competitive and productive they must register more members.

Dr Rundi said farmers must be willing to change their mindset, embrace and fully utilise modern farming technologies to minimise wastage and improve their earnings.