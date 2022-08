Taib confers state awards on 136 individuals

KUCHING (Aug 12): Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud conferred 136 people various awards at the Astana yesterday.

The investiture ceremony began with the conferment of Darjah Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Kenyalang Sarawak Pegawai Bintang Kenyalang (PBK) to six recipients – Hii Sieh Toh, Pemanca Peter @ Peter Lai Sakul, Pemanca Lau Oi Phen, Wong Tiong Kee, Musin Radin and Jong Yee Kie.

It was followed by the conferment of Pingat Pentadbiran Awam Pingat Perkhidmatan Bakti (PPB) on 18 recipients. Among them were Mohamad Khirudin Amdan, Saip Sulong and Rambli Ahmad.

Next was the conferment of Darjah Utama Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Sarawak Ahli Bintang Sarawak (ABS) on 30 recipients, which included Lau Ing Kung, Ted Chai and Chu Chin Siang.

Fourteen received Darjah Utama Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Kenyalang Sarawak Ahli Bintang Kenyalang (ABK), and among them were Syed Hassim Shah Syeed Idrus and Matjin Sumil.

The Pingat Pentadbiran Awam, Pingat Perkhidmatan Terpuji (PPT) was conferred on 34 individuals including First Air Warrant Officer Awang Mahadi Awang Mat and Sgt Sariffuddin Mohamed.

The investiture ceremony concluded with the conferment of Darjah Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Sarawak, Bentara Bintang Sarawak (BBS) on 34 individuals led by Zakaria Saberi Melhi, Awangku Abdul Wahab Awangku Mohamad and Mohamad Sahari.

Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib and other distinguished guests were among those present at the event.