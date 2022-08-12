Tawau’s development to be intensified in line with relocation of Indonesia’s capital

TAWAU (Aug 12): The Sabah Ministry of Local Government and Housing plans to intensify the development of Tawau as a border town to reap economic benefits as Indonesia prepares to move its capital to Kalimantan.

Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said developing Tawau as a border town was seen to be better than building a new town, in an effort to gain economic benefits from the development of the capital city known as Nusantara.

He said Tawau is an area that is already equipped with infrastructure including an airport and port, as well as other basic facilities such as roads and water supply.

“Personally I, as well as well as everyone including the Tawau Municipal Council (MPT) agree in taking the approach to develop Tawau, so there is no need for the government to invest more money to build a new town, we just need to rebuild Tawau and make it a better place.

“We will build better facilities, have good quality roads connecting Tawau with the Indonesian border so that tourists from the republic’s district will be attracted to visit Tawau for the purpose of tourism and other businesses,” he told reporters after launching the MPT compound reduction campaign here on Friday.

However, he said the construction of the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) in Serudong, Kalabakan which is the entry point to Simanggaris, Indonesia still needs to be implemented for cross-border inspections.

Meanwhile, Masidi said the proposal by MPT to establish an International Cultural Centre in Tawau next year, would be presented to Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor for his consideration.

“This is a good move in building a new and modern image for Tawau and in reviving the town as an activity centre in the archipelago between Indonesia and Tawau, Sabah,” he added.

At the event yesterday, MPT offered a 90 per cent discount for some 240,000 summonses issued last year as well as a 50 per cent discount to those issued this year. – Bernama