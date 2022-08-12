Teachers in Sabah preserving 100-year-old Dusun Tindal traditional attire

KOTA BELUD (Aug 12): Teachers at SK Bangkahak are making efforts to elevate the status and preserve the cultural significance of Dusun Tindal’s traditional garment known as Rinangkitan.

They have taken initiative to research about the garb and presented the original garments that were worn by women in Bangkahak in the past during the Karnival Bahasa Kadazandusun and Tinimungan Tradisi Bangkahak that was held in Kampung Bangkahak Lama here today.

Present was Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Environment cum Sabah Tourism Board chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

The unveiling of 100-year old Rinangkitan outfits highlights the neccesity of documenting and preserving the authenticity of the older forms of Dusun Tindal traditional attire.

According to the research conducted by the teachers, there is evidence to suggest that the garment has existed since 1920 and was worn by Bangkahak women.

A small but dedicated group of Bangkahak women have also been working to recreate the traditional garments by returning to the use of threads made from tree barks.

Making a book about Rinangkitan and its history is also in the works.

Joniston believed the passion demonstrated by teachers and villagers will inspire and enable young children to understand about their heritage and the need of preserving cultural identity.

“I’m glad to see such strong dedication and cooperation between school and the village community in protecting culture, which is crucial to our identity and the local economy as a whole and the tourism industry.

“I believe that Bangkahak’s cultural traditions are its greatest asset, and if expanded further, it may be an appealing attraction,” he said, adding the Sabah Tourism Board is committed to provide rural community with assistance in developing tourism product.

While Sabah is best known for eco-tourism, Joniston said cultural tourism is also popular among tourists looking to immerse themselves in a new culture.

He then urged the Bangkahak community to be creative and innovative in identifying opportunities to promote their areas so that they do not fall behind in the tourism industry.