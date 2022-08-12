Ten foreign fishermen in two boats detained

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 12): Ten foreign fishermen have been detained by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) for failure to provide any documents while onboard two local fishing vessels in the waters off Pulau Mengalum.

MMEA Sabah and Labuan director First Admiral Datuk Hj Mohd Rosli Abdullah said the arrests were made at two separate locations by MMEA enforcement on Friday morning.

“The first raid was made at 8.50am when MMEA spotted a fishing boat at 8.4 nautical miles off the southeast of Pulau Mengalum.

“During inspection, six of the crewmen, who comprise four Indonesians, aged between 23 and 42; and two of Bajau Laut ethnic, aged 17 and 25, failed to provide any documents when requested by MMEA enforcement team.

“The second raid was made at 9.20am at 8.5 nautical miles off the southeast of Pulau Mengalum where another local boat was ordered to stop for inspection.

“The second boat was captained by an Indonesian skipper and three crewmen. Further inspection revealed that none of the crewmen, including the skipper, had any valid documents.

“All the four suspects, aged 25 to 59, were subsequently detained for further investigation,” said Mohd Rosli.

He added that the second fishing boat had also failed to inform the Malaysian Maritime Department of the change of its captain.

Both fishing boats were escorted to the MMEA jetty for investigation under the Immigration Act 1956/63 and the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952.