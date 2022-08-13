300 turn up at Kuching Waterfront for launch of state-level Bulan Kebangsaan 2022

KUCHING (Aug 13): Some 300 people, from all walks of life, converged on Kuching Waterfront this morning for the launch of the state-level ‘Bulan Kebangsaan (National Month) and Fly The Jalur Gemilang 2022’.

The event kicked off with a special performance and a zumba session at the waterfront, followed by the 0.65km walk themed ‘Berjalan Teguh Bersama Keluarga Malaysia’ across the Darul Hana Bridge, heading towards the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex on the other side of Sarawak River.

Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, his deputy Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, DUN Sarawak Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, and Deputy Minister in Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Law, Malaysia Agreement 1963 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, were among the VVIPs who took part in the programme.

The event also included the official flagging-off of the ‘Kembara Merdeka’, which would run until Aug 31.

Set to cover a journey of 4,025km crossing 33 districts throughout Sarawak, the 30-vehicle convoy departed from Telok Melano earlier this week and would proceed to Lawas, from where it would turn around to Betong.