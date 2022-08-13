328 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah, positivity rate up

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 13): Sabah today recorded 328 new Covid-19 cases, with the positivity rate slightly higher compared to yesterday.

Local Government and Housing Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said that although today’s new cases were lower compared to yesterday’s 354 cases, the positivity rate today is at 13.95 compared to 12.64 yesterday.

He said this was due to more tests being done on today’s sample, which was 2,999 compared to yesterday’s 2,560.

“The daily drastic changes with cases rising and falling at several districts are difficult to predict. The people’s attitude towards the standard operating procedures (SOP) influences the daily statistics.

“Among them is the need to update their MySejahtera information after conducting self tests and finding it to be positive,” he said.

Out of the total cases today, 328 are categorised as 1 and 2; two cases in category 3 and two cases in category 4.