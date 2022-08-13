Abang Johari: Stay vigilant against cybersecurity risks

KUCHING (Aug 13): Sarawak needs to stay vigilant against cybersecurity risks despite Malaysia only having a moderate risk compared to other countries.

In saying this, Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said according to findings from Trend Micro’s biannual Cyber Risk Index (CRI) report, Malaysia ranked 0.08 which is moderate.

The CRI measures the gap between the cybersecurity readiness of clients versus their likelihood of being attacked and is based on a scale of -10 to 10, with -10 being the riskiest.

“The CRI also reported 58 per cent would very likely suffer critical cyber-attacks in the next 12 months; 30 per cent had suffered more than seven network and system infiltration attacks; 14 per cent had their information assets breached over seven times; while 21 per cent encountered more than seven customer data breaches over the past year.

“Engineers are no exception to this — eventually, you will have to deal with a huge scale of data in every task so I am sure you are well-aware and understand the risks,” he said at the Institute of Engineering Malaysia (IEM) Sarawak branch annual dinner held at a hotel here Friday night.

He said thus, everyone must return to the basics — identifying critical data at risk, focusing on threats that matter most to the state’s economic sectors and delivering multi-layered protection from comprehensive and connected platforms.

“I put this challenge to IEM Sarawak branch as one of our local engineering institutions to educate and train engineers for digitalisation and cybersecurity,” he said.

Abang Johari also urged the public and private sector economies to quickly and effectively adapt to artificial intelligence (AI), virtual and augmented reality.

“This is to match the current pace of the state’s digitalisation movement and in line with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030.

“These three years have been very challenging as the pandemic has caused health and economic hardships in every sector and affected the livelihood of the people. But on the bright side, the pandemic has stimulated digitalisation across various sectors.

“These changes have uplifted our progress towards reaching the goal of the economic digitalisation of Sarawak,” he said.

At the same time, he lauded IEM Sarawak’s plans to build an educational and digital lab with an integrated building information modelling (BIM) platform and other engineering software for students and working engineers.

Abang Johari added this was a good move as it would bridge industrial knowledge gaps, especially in embracing AI in all industries.

At the event, the IEM Sarawak branch’s Digital Innovation and Research Lab was launched and guests were given a sneak peek at the branch’s Commemorative Book (1968-2022).

The branch also honoured five engineering graduates with the Chairman Awards while Best Student awards were given to three top scorers in Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia.

The dinner, which was themed Digitalisation Towards Sustainability, was attended by some 1,000 people.

Also present at the dinner were Abang Johari’s wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Jumaani Tuanku Bujang, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and IEM Sarawak chairman Dato Ir Janang Bungsu.