Abg Jo: 6-8 pct GDP growth needed for S’wak to be developed state by 2030

KUCHING (Aug 13): As Sarawak heads towards being a developed state by 2030, it needs a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of between six to eight per cent, said Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said he could see investors being confident in Sarawak’s economy.

“With investments that exceed RM60 billion injection into our economy, I’m confident our Sarawakian children will be able to boost their expertise and skills in order to bring prosperity to our state,” he said when launching the state-level National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2022 celebration at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) complex today.

He said it was the state government’s intention to strengthen the state, and country in general, by stepping up development in urban and rural areas in line with the change of times.

“That is why GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) stresses long-term development by adding value to the resources already available in Sarawak.

“We also create a direction so Sarawak will be able to develop as a high-income state. This is the wish we have. Like what I told the prime minister, if Sarawak is developed, Malaysia will be developed too,” he said.

With Sarawak’s political stability, Abang Johari said he was confident the existing leadership will be able to focus on suitable ways to develop the state such as through digital approach as well as those that will bring good returns to the state and country.

“We must walk together with the spirit of one Malaysian team in order for the Malaysian team to achieve success in the future,” he said.

Abang Johari also thanked the federal government for amending the Constitution and taking into account the Malaysian Agreement 1963, in addition to acknowledging the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) report.

“Last year the government had amended the Constitution to reflect a few factors that are the bases of Malaysia’s existence.

“This is the legal framework that must be respected in developing a Keluarga Malaysia which is always peaceful and harmonious,” he said, while hoping that Sarawakians will play their roles in celebrating the National Month.

At the same ceremony, Abang Johari flagged off the Kembara Merdeka Keluarga Malaysia (KMKM) convoy, which is heading to 33 districts throughout Sarawak before stopping by in Betong on August 31 for the state-level National Month celebration.

Among those present were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, DUN Speaker Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, and others.