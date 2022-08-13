Conduct more religious programmes, Jemoreng community called

MUKAH (Aug 13): The local communities should strive to organise and run more programmes meant to ensure deeper understanding of the religious knowledge.

In making this call, Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Office (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya has directed it specifically to his constituents in Jemoreng.

“I believe that religious programmes need to be increased; otherwise, programmes that are not useful would take up more and more space,” he said in his speech at the launch of the Matu District’s ‘Al-Quran ‘Tilawah’ (Recitation) Programme’ in Masjid Matu recently.

Juanda also said that he was open to suggestions about programmes focused on knowledge and religious affairs for the benefit and practice of the local community.

Meanwhile, Nazirul Manaf and Jamilah Ahmad were named the respective ‘Best Qari’ (Male Reciter) and ‘Best Qariah’ (Female Reciter) of the ‘tilawah’.

Matu District officer Wan Hipni Wan Mohamad was also present at the event.