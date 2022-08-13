Deputy minister urges women in Puncak Borneo to view courses as self-improvement platform

KUCHING (Aug 13): Women in Puncak Borneo must not take any course or skill training programme for granted, but rather as a platform for self-improvement, said Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Willie Mongin.

He believed every such programme for women in the area is organised to empower them with the necessary skills and competence in a particular field.

“Don’t look at these programmes for granted. Instead, take it seriously because it can help to generate your income,” he said at the launch of the Puncak Borneo Women Sewing and Webbing Course 2022 at a cafe in Kampung Bratan, Puncak Borneo here.

The Puncak Borneo MP also thanked the Sarawak Women Department for organising the programme and hoped more courses in other fields would be organised for women in the constituency.

He also urged women in Puncak Borneo to keep striving for knowledge, skill and competence in whatever area they are keen in so as to generate income and sustain their lives and businesses.

Willie pointed out nowadays, there are different ways to do business.

“We can promote and market our products through social media such as Facebook or WhatsApp groups.

“Also, keep on learning — try to attend other courses or classes conducted so you can learn about the latest design fashion trends, if you are competent in sewing or webbing. Don’t give up after one or two failures, but keep striving for better and greater success,” he said.

Later when met by reporters, Willie said his service centre has organised several courses for the women in Puncak Borneo so they can generate side income for their households with the skills and knowledge they have gained from the courses.

He said the courses focused mainly on women in the B40 and low income group so they can make extra income for their households.