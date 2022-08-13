Dr Annuar: Sibu’s Bandong Walk to be first ‘e-hawker centre’ in town

SIBU (Aug 13): The popular Bandong Walk will be the first hawker centre here to provide cashless transactions, said Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He said in time, food delivery services will be offered too.

“Many people have wanted to come to Bandong Walk, which is a very popular spot among food lovers. Because of this, there is congestion as there is a lack of parking bays.

“Therefore, I believe with hawkers there going digital, customers can conveniently order their favourite food and have them delivered to their doorstep — which is hassle-free. All of this is transacted online,” he said.

Dr Annuar said even though Sibu Central Market has gone cashless, it was to his understanding that not many food and drink hawkers were participating.

“Although it is cashless, people still need to go there and order their goods.

“As for Bandong Walk, given its strategic location and how all its hawkers are concentrated in one place, I think it is most ideal to turn the place into an e-hawker centre,” he told reporters after officiating the Belibeli Super App Sibu-level launch today.

He said getting Bandong Walk hawkers to go digital is in line with Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s move for Sarawak to fully embrace digital transformation.

On another note, the Nangka assemblyman revealed he was working towards producing more young entrepreneurs in Sibu.

For that to happen, he said he would work closely with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development.

“For a start, we will set up an office, incubator and training centre. I want to turn it into a one-stop centre for young entrepreneurs to get information and hold seminars,” he said.

Also present at the launch were Solaku Sdn Bhd managing director Mohd Hisham Khairul Nasir, managing director of Caliphs Technology PLT (operator of Sibu Digital Innovation Hub) Abg Fairul Syarmil Abg Mohd and representatives from Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas), Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC).