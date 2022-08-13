Hamzah chides ‘arrogant’ Umno faction calling for snap polls, warns that Perikatan may ‘take over’ control of country

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 13): Perikatan Nasional (PN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has reportedly reminded those in Umno who are pushing for snap polls that the latter party would not be able to form a government without his coalition’s support.

He was quoted by Free Malaysia Today warning that PN would not hesitate to “take over control” if there were continued calls from Umno for an early 15th general election (GE15).

“To all those who have been asking us to pull support for the prime minister [Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob], don’t be so proud.

“He is not [Umno’s] party president. He is a vice-president but he became prime minister — with PN’s support,” Hamzah reportedly told delegates at the first congress of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Federal Territories divisions late last night.

The portal also reported that Hamzah sounded a warning to those who are “proud and arrogant” in Umno to be realistic on how many seats they could win if snap polls are held.

He questioned if Umno had really counted the numbers that they can secure, claiming Umno could not have more than 50 seats.

He also questioned those in Umno that wanted to challenge PN.

“If this is the way their leaders are, we will rise up with our allies in PN and take over control of this country.” said the Larut MP.

Umno as well as other political parties have been preparing for GE15 after the anti-hopping Bill was passed in Parliament last month.

Last month, Barisan Nasional election director Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan was reported to have said the best time to hold GE15 would be October or early November.

However, he said the right signals need to be conveyed to Ismail Sabri, as prime minister, to find a suitable time to hold the next general election.

The prime minister has the prerogative to call for an election anytime although the next general election is not due until September 2023. — Malay Mail