House in Kuching damaged by fire

KUCHING (Aug 13): A fire broke out at a house in Kampung Goeblit here on Friday evening.

According to a spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), their operations centre received a call at 7.44pm.

After receiving the call, a team from the Tabuan Jaya and Bako fire stations were rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire.

“The fire involved a storeroom of 12 by 12 square feet which was 20 per cent destroyed. During the fire, the residents were not in the house.

“Several neighbours helped to extinguish the fire using pipe water,” said the spokesperson in a statement Saturday.

Five firefighting volunteers conducted cooling works to ensure all sources of fire were extinguished.

No casualties were reported.

The operation ended at 8.38pm.