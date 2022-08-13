Kembara Merdeka Keluarga Malaysia convoy to pass through 33 districts for National Month celebration

KUCHING (Aug 13): The Kembara Merdeka Keluarga Malaysia (KMKM) convoy will enter 33 districts in Sarawak, with 37 pit stops, from Telok Melano to Lawas before turning back to Betong on August 31 for the state-level National Month celebration.

Malaysian Information Department (Japen) Sarawak director Jaafar Jantan said the convoy, with a journey of approximately 4,025 kilometres, comprises over 30 vehicles involving personnel from the department, agencies under the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia as well as federal and state government agencies.

“Look out for the presence of our convoy in your area. Decorate each of your premises with Jalur Gemilang such as in residential areas, offices, schools, supermarkets and more as a sign of unity and our love for the country,” he said today.

He was speaking at the state-level National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2022 celebration and the flag-off of the convoy by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) complex.

Jaafar said among the activities lined up for the programme were Merdeka@Komuniti / Merdeka @Parlimen programmes, Semarak Gemilang programme, Infiesta Pentarama Sarawak, and handing over of the Jalur Gemilang to Keluarga Malaysia communities and selected schools.

“In addition, we also organise online national competitions in an effort to instill love for the country, especially among the youth and students.

“They can browse the Merdeka 360 portal at http://merdeka360.my/web/. Various activities and competitions can be participated, such as Klik@Merdeka competition, Bintang Patriotik competition, ILHAM Merdeka Tik Tok Challenge competition, and more.

“Let us work together to deliver good, true and patriotic messages or news instead of news or propaganda that can divide our unity,” he said.

Also present were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, DUN Speaker Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, and others.