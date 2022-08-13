Kota Samarahan man injured in three-vehicle collision

KUCHING (Aug 13): A man was injured in a collision involving two cars and a pickup truck at Jalan Stakan Melayu in Kota Samarahan on Saturday morning.

A spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said a call was received at 7.43am and a team from the Kota Samarahan fire station was despatched to the scene.

“During the accident, the victim was stuck in the driver’s seat of his car but was still conscious. The rescue team then used specialised tools to rescue the victim.

“Meanwhile, the drivers of the other car and the pickup truck went out of their vehicles before the team arrived at the scene,” said the spokesperson.

The operation ended at 8.42am.