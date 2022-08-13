PM: Govt studying calls for lifting ban on chicken export

SERDANG (Aug 13): The government is looking into a proposal to lift the ban on export of chicken, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said poultry breeders had made an application to the government to review the ban on chicken export.

“We will discuss it, and if we feel exports can be allowed without affecting local supplies, maybe we can consider reviewing it.

“This is being discussed and (Agriculture and Food Industries Minister) Datuk Seri (Dr) Ronald (Kiandee) will provide the details on the amount of chicken output for next month. Will there be an effect if we allow exports?

“We fear that by allowing 3.6 million birds to be exported a month, supply in the country will be affected. When supply drops, prices will rise because demand exceeds supply. That’s why I asked MAFI (minister) to look into detail the chicken output projection for next month,” he said today.

He told reporters this after visiting the Pahang Pavilion at the Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism Exhibition (MAHA) 2022 at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang.

The prime minister said the government would consider the interests of all parties and ensure that the people would not be adversely affected by its decision.

He said MAFI was expected to table its report on projected chicken production next week.

The prime minister has also instructed the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry to prepare a list of goods which have become cheaper and those which have yet to see a price drop.

“This is to enable the government to focus on reducing prices of goods for the comfort of the people,” he added.

On another matter, Ismail Sabri said the issue of data breach which affected online payment gateway provider iPay88 Sdn Bhd would be discussed by the Cabinet.

“There are several proposals calling for an RCI (Royal Commission of Inquiry) and so on. We will bring it to the Cabinet because it is a major issue,” he added. – Bernama