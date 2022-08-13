Premier: More chemical engineers needed to propel Sarawak’s petrochemical industry

KUCHING (Aug 13): Sarawak needs to fill the high demand of chemical engineers to propel the state’s petrochemical industry, said Premier of Sarawk Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the state needs more chemical engineers in view of two proposed petrochemical investments in the state valued at US$ 6 billion each.

“This investment is on the separation of gas and sour gas plant in Bintulu. With these investments, excluding our methanol plant, we need a lot of chemical engineers.

“With that, I would like to urge the Institute of Engineers Malaysia (IEM) to lure and attract youths to take up chemical engineering,” he said at the IEM Sarawak Branch annual dinner held at a hotel here Friday night.

Abang Johari said over 60 per cent of Malaysia’s gas reserves are in Sarawak and the state must add value to it and no longer just export liquefied natural gas, as there are a lot of derivatives that can be processed from gas.

“For that we need a lot of chemical engineers that will propel our petrochemical industry and I have a feeling that by 2030, Sarawak will be producers of petrochemical products in Malaysia,” he said.

As such, he hopes the engineering fraternity will be expanded not only from civil, electrical and mechanical but to chemical.

Similarly, Abang Johari said IEM Sarawak has been growing steadily with the current robust economic development in the state, especially with the implementation of the Sarawak Digital Economy Strategy 2018-2022.

“I understand IEM Sarawak has over 2,000 locally-registered engineers and is still the largest professional body in Sarawak with 10,432 professional engineers with practicing certificates in Sarawak and another 9,465 professional engineers on their way to obtaining their Professional Practicing Certificates.

“These are the unsung heroes pivotal to the development of the state and reaching greater heights,” he said.

Abang Johari said the numbers speak volumes on the importance of the institute to engineering.

“The engineers have a strong culture of independence that has successfully shaped society’s ethical conduct and activities of development in the state.

“It is undeniable engineers are crucial for the future of Sarawak,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said he was invited to give a talk on hydrogen economy in Japan next month.

“The world is moving towards hydrogen economy — I was privileged to be given the opportunity to present my paper at the World Hydrogen 2022 Summit in Rotterdam (in Amsterdam). God willing, I have been invited to give a talk again next month in Japan on hydrogen economy.”

Last May, he spoke at the World Hydrogen 2022 Summit in Rotterdam where he talked about Sarawak’s readiness for hydrogen economy.

Also present at the annual dinner were Abang Johari’s wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Jumaani Tuanku Bujang, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and IEM Sarawak chairman Dato Ir Janang Bungsu.