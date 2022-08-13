Sarawak Energy mulls increasing number of EV charging stations in state

KUCHING (Aug 13): Sarawak Energy plans to increase the number of its electric vehicle charging stations throughout Sarawak to reduce carbon emission.

Sarawak Energy e-Mobility delegation led by Sarawak Energy executive advisor to the Group CEO Abang Mohd Hudini told this plan to Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni during a courtesy call on Thursday.

Currently, there are around 20 public charging stations in Kuching City and more will be built.

The purpose of the visit was to hand over the e-mobility proposal to promote e-mobility in the state and reduce carbon emission.

The delegation discussed sustainability of the transportation sector with the goal of reducing carbon emission.

Sarawak Energy is also working with Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), and Association of Importers and Traders of Motor Vehicles Malaysia (Pekema) Sarawak to import more electric or fuel-cell cars into the state.

There are also talks to bring in more electric motorcycles to encourage more manufacturers to set up installation factories in Sarawak, as the usage of electric motorcycles is cost efficient and environment friendly.

The delegation also spoke on the setting up of green villages in rural areas which includes affordable electric mobility.