Sarawak on an upward recovery

AFTER two years of grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic and all the uncertainties it has brought on economies worldwide, Malaysia’s economy is finally back on the mend.

The Malaysian economy registered a positive growth of 3.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21) as compared with a decline in growth of 4.5 per cent while the overall 2021 GDP growth was at 3.1 per cent, as economic activities resumed with the easing of containment measures.

The rebound in economic activity was aided by recovery in the labour market as well as continued policy support and the resumption of business and social activities.

Strong external demand amid the continued upcycle in global technology provided a further lift to growth while all economic sectors recorded improvements in growth, led by the services and manufacturing sectors.

“The continued easing of movement restrictions, as well as more vibrant economic and social activities which are in line with strong domestic and external demand, are expected to support further economic expansion.

“The on-going positive business and consumer sentiments are also bolstered by high vaccination rates, where nearly 80 per cent of the entire population is fully vaccinated,” Minister of Finance Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz in his statement on the 2021 GDP.

The impact of this recovery can also be seen with all states recording positive performance in 2021 compared to the decline in 2020.

In 2021, Sarawak retained its position as one of the top six contributors to Malaysia’s overall GDP growth despite still struggling with an influx of Covid-19 infections last year.

According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), Sarawak contributed 9.5 per cent to Malaysia’s total GDP growth. Selangor remains in the lead of the national economy with a contribution of 24.8 per cent, followed by Kuala Lumpur (15.7 per cent), Johor (9.5 per cent), Sarawak (9.5 per cent), Penang (7.1 per cent) and Sabah (5.7 per cent).

The six states remain the main contributors to the national GDP with a total contribution of 72.2 per cent (2020: 72.1 per cent), the statistics department stated.

For the GDP per capita, DoSM) chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said 13 states and two federal territories registered an increase in the GDP per capita value compared to 2020, with seven states recording a GDP per capita value above the national level of RM47,324, namely the Federal Territory (FT) of Kuala Lumpur (RM124,232) and FT of Labuan (RM78,032), Penang (RM58,527), and Sarawak (RM57,635).

The implementation of the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030) under the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK-12) has ensured that Sarawak will be capable of exiting the pandemic phase safely.

Last year, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the state government has allocated an estimated RM63 billion to implement PCDS 2030.

When launching the PCDS 2030 in conjunction, he said the target under 12MP and the PCDS 2021-2030 is for the economy to grow at an average of six to eight per cent per annum.

“The Sarawak government has committed an estimated RM63 billion to implement PCDS 2030 under the 12MP whereby, RM30 billion will come from direct development expenditure and RM33 billion from alternative funding.

“Through this creative financial modelling and revenue reengineering, we will continue to enjoy a healthy fiscal position,” he said in his keynote address.

Among the strategic thrusts under the plan are digital transformation, basic infrastructure, transport and renewable energy.

Sarawak’s economy was also boosted by aid packages to ease the burden of the people and to help businesses continue to stay in operations despite the sporadic lockdowns last year.

Overall, Sarawak’s economy recorded a positive growth of 2.9 per cent in 2021, an improvement from a negative growth of -6.8 per cent last year, with an economic value of RM131.2 billion (2020: RM127.5 billion).

The Services sector is the largest contributor to Sarawak’s economy with a contribution of 35.9 per cent followed by the the manufacturing sector which contributes 28.4 per cent and the mining & quarrying sector with a contribution of 21.1 per cent. The agriculture sector and the construction sector respectively contributed as much as 11 and 3.4 per cent.

According to DOSM, this improvement in economic performance is driven by the positive growth of the main sectors, namely the service, manufacturing and construction sectors which recorded an increase.

However, the shrinking mining & quarrying and agricultural sectors have slowed Sarawak’s economic growth.

Trade performance back on track

SARAWAK’S trade performance registered double-digit growth in year 2021 as compared to the previous year, according to DOSM.

It stated that this growth was driven by robust external demand and higher commodity prices while total trade increased by 27.8 per cent from RM118.1 billion in the preceding year to RM150.9 billion.

Consistent with the trade performance, exports and imports also showed a similar trend. In 2021, exports increased by 31.8 per cent to RM101.8 billion, while imports rose by 20.1 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM49.1 billion. The trade balance continued to record a surplus with a value of RM52.7 billion, an increase of 45.1 per cent from the previous year.

Mohd Uzir commented, “Total trade in 2021 increased by 27.8 per cent from RM118.1 billion to RM150.9 billion. The trade balance continued to record a surplus with a value of RM52.7 billion, an increase of 45.1 per cent from the previous year.

“Consistent with the trade performance, exports and imports also showed a similar trend. In 2021, exports increased by 31.8 per cent to RM101.8 billion, while imports rose by 20.1 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM49.1 billion.

“The growth in exports was in line with higher demand from Peninsular Malaysia (RM5.3 billion), China (RM4.9 billion), India (RM4.3 billion), Japan (+RM3.1 billion) and Kenya (RM1.8 billion), while for imports contributed by increasing imports mainly from Peninsular Malaysia (RM3.3 billion) and China (RM1.7 billion), followed by Indonesia (RM761.7 million), Australia (RM619.5 million) and Singapore (RM609.1 million).”

Products wise, the surge in exports was contributed mainly by liquefied natural gas (RM6.3 billion, 21.8 per cent), palm oil (RM3.9 billion, 35.5 per cent), crude petroleum (RM3.3 billion, 45.5 per cent), aluminium (RM2.7 billion, 53.1 per cent) and condensate & other petroleum oil (RM2 billion, 64.3 per cent).

Higher imports were driven by refined petroleum products (RM1 billion, 64.1 per cent), aluminium ores & concentrates (RM973.4 million, 52.3 per cent) and miscellaneous chemical products, n.e.s. (RM720.9 million, 34.6 per cent).

“Peninsular Malaysia was the major trading partner accounting for 25.3 per cent of Sarawak’s total trade, followed by China (17.9 per cent), Japan (15.1 per cent), the Republic of Korea (6.7 per cent) and India (6.6 per cent). These five trading partners represented 71.6 per cent of Sarawak’s total trade in 2021,” Mohd Uzir pointed out.

Sarawak’s total trade in 2021 is worth RM108.2 billion. Sarawak’s export value amounted to RM84.7 billion in 2021, an increase of 26.2 per cent compared to RM67.1 billion in the previous year.

Sarawak’s import value also increased by 24.2 per cent to RM23.5 billion compared to RM18.9 billion in 2020.

Among Sarawak’s main goods imports in 2021 are other electrical and electronic goods which increased by 12.9 per cent, followed by refined petroleum output which increased by 126 per cent and manufactured fertilisers which increased by 12.3 per cent.

Machinery and equipment specific to certain industries and spare parts also recorded an increase of 22.7 per cent. However heating & cooling equipment & spare parts decreased by as much 47.9 per cent.

In 2021, Sarawak’s main source of imports were from China (RM7.7 billion) and Japan (RM2.4 billion), followed by Australia (RM2.4 billion), Indonesia (RM1.7 billion) and Singapore (RM1.5 billion).

Overall, Sarawak’s the trade balance continued to record a surplus with a value of RM52.7 billion, an increase of 45.1 per cent from the previous year.

Sarawak continues to attract investments despite pandemic

SARAWAK’S investment scene also continued to flourish despite the limitations and challenging global situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Sarawak’s Deputy Premier and Minister of International Trade, Industries and Investments Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Sarawak managed to attract RM23.17 billion worth of investments for 117 projects in the last two years.

In his ministry address for the opening of the State Assembly here earlier this year, he said RM16.08 billion investments were approved in 2020 and RM7.09 billion the following year and these investments were expected to create more than 11,000 job opportunities.

“Investors have remained confident in Sarawak’s political leadership for managing the state economy well, even during these difficult times.

“Initial efforts to minimise the disruption to the essential economic sectors have proven to be effective,” he said.

Among the major projects for the investments approved in 2020 were basic metal products for high-grade steel where RM13.8 billion was committed and renewable energy products with an investment value of RM250 million.

Awang Tengah said to date the state has approved two new expansion projects in Sama Jaya worth RM2.1 billion for electric and electrical products (solar ingots and wafer, and substrates for hard disk drives), and these companies have already commenced construction works.

Last year, RM4.2 billion was committed to investing in electrical and electronic products, chemical and chemical products (RM1.4 billion), basic metal products (RM938 million), logistics and warehousing services (RM93 million) and non-metallic mineral products (RM86 million).

In addition, 16 projects worth RM75 million were approved, which among others, involved the production of beverage products, logistics and warehousing services, wood and wood-based products and basic metal products.

“These investments are expected to create more than 2,100 employment opportunities in the state,” he added.

Performance of Sarawak’s main industries

SARAWAK is one of the main producer of oil and natural gas in Malaysia. According to DOSM, the state’s mining and quarrying sector recorded a value added of RM27.6 billion in 2021, down from the RM28.6 billion recorded in the previous year.

The sector contracted slightly to 3.3 per cent from a negative growth of 4.7 per cent in 2020. This contraction was influenced by the decline in the production of natural gas and crude oil & condensate.

The overall mining and quarrying sector in Sarawak recorded value added as much as RM27.6 billion compared to RM28.6 billion in 2020. Contribution this sector is 21.1 per cent to GDP Sarawak. Decline in oil production crude, condensate and natural gas are factors the main negative growth of this sector.

In 2021, the sector declined 3.3 per cent (2020: -4.7 per cent). Crude petroleum extraction activities and natural gas is the main contributor with contributions exceeding 95 per cent.

Meanwhile, mining activities and other excavations also show less encouraging performance ie negative 3.3 per cent (2020: -14.4 per cent) affected by coal mining, quarrying granite and sand extraction.

Construction sector

Sarawak’s construction sector also showed a slight improvement in 2021 at RM4.5 billion compared with RM4.1 billion recorded in 2020.

DOSM noted that this sector contributes by 3.4 per cent to the whole Sarawak’s economy.

“Construction sector performance in Sarawak grew 10.2 per cent in 2021 compared to a negative growth of 8.8 per cent recorded in the previous year. This increase is driven by increased value work for all four subsectors.The civil engineering subsector dominates construction sector with contributions by 44.7 per cent, followed by buildings residential (21.2 per cent) and non-building residence (17.8 per cent),” it said in its 2021 socio-economic report for Sarawak.

Some of the ongoing mega construction projects in Sarawak include the Pan Borneo Highway, Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning (EPCIC) of Kasawari Gas Development Project, the Baleh Hydroelectric project, the EPCIC of Jerun Development Project, the construction of the Sarawak Coastal Road Package 04: Proposed construction and completion of Muara Lassa Bridge, Mukah, and the Sawarak Water Grid Programme phase 2 in Miri.

Services industry

The reopening of the economy bode well for Sarawak’s services industry as it recorded a value-added improvement of RM47 billion compared with RM46.1 billion in 2020.

In 2021, the service sector in Sarawak recorded value added amounting to RM47.0 billion (2020: RM46.1 billion) which is an increase of RM1.0 billion compared to the previous year which saw reduction of RM2.7 billion.

Contribution of this sector to Sarawak’s overall GDP in 2021 is by 35.9 per cent (2020: 36.1 per cent).

“This sector recorded moderate growth 2.1 per cent compared to a 5.5 per cent decrease in the previous year,” the report noted.

Agriculture sector

In 2021, Sarawak’s agriculture sector recorded value added amounting to RM14.4 billion compared to RM14.9 billion in the previous year. While the sector, which contributes 11 per cent to Sarawak’s overall GDP, continued to show negative growth at 3.2 per cent, it was slightly better than 2020’s 10.1 per cent decline.

According to DOSM, the crop sub-sector dominate the Agriculture sector in Sarawak with a contribution of 80.5 per cent, followed by the forestry & logging sub-sector (9.4 per cent), livestock (5.3 per cent), and fisheries (4.8 per cent).

The crop sub-sector declined 3.9 per cent from a 4.3 per cent contraction affected by the decrease in palm oil commodity production.

Good future on the cards for S’wak

SARAWAK’S economy is expected to grow between five per cent and six per cent next year, says the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Speaking at the special meeting on 2022 State Budget, he said this year’s economic growth is supported by external demand and improvement in domestic economic activities.

He said this is an improvement compared to the growth of three to four per cent projected this year.

“For 2022, the growth is projected to improve to between five per cent and six per cent with the reopening of global economies and domestic businesses under Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan,” he said at the meeting held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

Abang Johari also said the state government’s continuous efforts in ensuring Sarawakians are fully vaccinated and creating a safer environment for all segments of the population, have stepped up the progress of recovery.

Under the post-Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030), the Sarawak government aims to make the state a thriving society where its people would enjoy economic prosperity driven by data and innovation.

Abang Johari said this outcome was based on the Action and Implementation Plan (AIP) of the PCDS 2030 which had laid down steps and actions to be taken to achieve the new development.

“We are accelerating our infrastructure development to improve the standard of living, grow our economy to provide business and job opportunities and train our people to be resourceful and increase their income level,” he said at the launch of the AIP of the PCDS 2030 here earlier this year.

Abang Johari said under the 12th Malaysia Plan, Sarawak had earmarked RM63 billion to implement people-centric initiatives under the first phase of the PCDS 2030 and this amount would be over and above the projects allocated by the federal government for the state.

“Therefore, we need to have an efficient implementation plan so that we can deliver the projects based on the funding, time and specifications. Many delayed projects were due to poor project management and had deprived the rakyat of enjoying the projects meant for them,” he said.

Abang Johari said he had also reorganised the Sarawak Cabinet after the recent 12th State Election to strengthen the state government’s service delivery under the current challenging period to address the people’s high expectations, as well as to remain focused on achieving the PCDS 2030 objectives.

As the chairman of the Sarawak Economic Action Council (SEAC), he said the council would be emphasising on developing business models that would focus on harnessing the value of the state’s natural resources.

“The development of the industries shall be planned based on its upstream opportunities as well as its midstream and downstream productions and exportability. Hence, we invite private sector players and conglomerates to collaborate with us to unlock such opportunities,” he said.

Abang Johari said the Sarawak government would collaborate with credible private sectors to capitalise on the carbon market potentials, including payment for ecosystem services within the legal framework to ensure transparency and accountability.

“The target for carbon trading potential is approximately RM140 million to RM230 million based on the current average price of carbon. This is an immediately implementable initiative which represents only 10 per cent of the forestry sector under the Green Economy initiatives in Sarawak,” he added.