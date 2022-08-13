Service suites’ owners claiming rental arrears from SUDC

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 13) : The owners of 252 units of service suites at Ming Garden Residence are claiming over RM7 million in rental arrears from Sabah Urban Development Corporation (SUDC).

One of the owners, Datuk Winston Liaw, who is also president of Sabah Association of Tour and Travel Agents (SATTA), said that SUDC owed the owners of the 252 units 31 months of rental arrears since February 2020.

Speaking to reporters outside the Ming Garden Hotel on Saturday, Winston urged the Sabah government to step in because the owners are facing mental breakdown.

“We sincerely ask the government, Cabinet ministers, YBs to help us through this depression, please save us,” he said.

He added that his first dialogue with the SUDC management team and Ming Garden’s management team (Yuan Ming) was in mid 2020 which was also attended by Kota Kinabalu member of parliament Chan Foong Hin.

He claimed that Yuan Ming and SUDC promised to pay all the owners the outstanding rental arrears as soon as the borders were reopened.

“But now, after 1st April, it’s been more than four months, we didn’t receive a single cent yet, furthermore our units are left without supply of electricity and units keys have not be delivered back to our hands,” said Winston.

He added that they cannot do business even though tourism is beginning to recover.

He also said that since March, last year, they have been assisted by Datuk Ronnie Loh who is Parti KDM vice president.

Also present at the event on Saturday was Chan.