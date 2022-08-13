S’wak Public Health Committee to look into by-laws to tackle errant pet owners

SIBU (Aug 13): The Sarawak Public Health Committee (SPHC) will look into amending existing Local Authorities (Dog Licensing and Control) By-Laws 2018 to better tackle errant pet owners for continually letting dogs out despite repeated reminders.

Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang said details of such law and effective enforcement need to be looked into.

He told reporters this in reply to a question after closing the two-day ‘Jelajah Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat (ANMS) 2022 for Sibu Division here today.

Also present were Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng and Sibu Divisional Health officer Dr Teh Jo Hun

“I have just chaired SPHC’s quarterly meeting in July. We have to let our legal team look into how to amend the existing by-laws and whether it can be enforced. With their proposals, we would then table in SPHC next quarterly meeting,” he stated.

He pointed out that education is also important to emphasise the danger of letting pets roam free as Sibu has the highest number of rabies cases in the state.

“Every dog owner must take the responsibility to keep their pets within house compounds to avoid rabies infection from other dogs,” stressed Tiang.

On Monday, a six-year-old girl at Taman Satria, Jalan Ulu Oya here sustained serious facial injuries after she was attacked by a suspected rabid dog while playing in front of her house.

Veterinary Services Sarawak director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud said the dog which has died exhibited symptoms indicative of rabies and samples taken have been sent to the State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.