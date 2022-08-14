12 made homeless after fire razes 3 wooden houses in Sibu

SIBU (Aug 14): Twelve individuals were made homeless after a fire totally destroyed three wooden houses at Lorong Tiong Hua 13 here today.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesman said 19 firemen from two fire stations here were despatched to the scene after being notified of the incident at 7.05am.

“The victims were the occupants of two of the houses. The other house was unoccupied. All three houses were totally destroyed in the fire,” he said in a statement.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The spokesperson said the firefighters managed to bring the fire under control at 8.14am before ending their operation at 9.40am.

The cause of the fire and total losses have yet to be ascertained.