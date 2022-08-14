259 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 14): Sabah recorded 259 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, which was a decrease of 69 from the day before.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the sharp decrease corresponded with the lower number of test samples and thus the decline in positive rate.

“The total number of samples tested today was 2,281 with a positive rate of 11.88 per cent, compared to 14 per cent positive rate from 2,560 test samples the day before.”

Overall, Masidi said the situation had improved with 15 districts reported a decline in cases and only five districts saw an increase in infections.

“In fact, 10 districts recorded zero new case in the last 24 hours compared to only five districts on Saturday,” said the Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson.

He said Kota Kinabalu registered 105 cases (+ nine), Tuaran 28 cases (+ four), Penampang 25 cases (-17), Putatan 22 cases (-14), Tawau 19 cases (-12), Sandakan 17 cases (-21) and Papar 13 cases (- five).

Masidi reiterated that it was difficult to predict the Covid-19 situation as the number of infections could fluctuate sharply in several districts, especially those which are populated.

He said the number of test samples and positive rate determined the daily caseload.

On another note, he said 256 out of the 259 cases fell under Categories 1 and 2, while Categories 3 and 4 recorded one and two cases respectively.