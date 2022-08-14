Abun to wait for See’s presser before commenting on PSB exit

KUCHING (Aug 14): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak deputy chief Abun Sui said the party will wait for its former member, Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How, to explain his reason for leaving Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) before commenting on the matter.

He said PKR Sarawak is open to any Sarawakians joining the party as long as they abide by the party’s policy and discipline.

“For those who had gone against the the party, they must genuinely prove they have repented and are willing toe the line in the party.

“However, the party may not have the basis to respond to the issue concerning See Chee How at the moment,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Earlier, State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohammad Asfia Awang Nassar announced that See had resigned from PSB with immediate effect and would now serve as an Independent assemblyman.

Mohammad Asfia said he had received a letter from See last Friday (Aug 12) informing that he had resigned from PSB.

See declined to comment further on his resignation but informed that he would hold a press conference tomorrow (Aug 16) on the matter.

The three-term Batu Lintang incumbent had joined PSB alongside Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian and over 20 other former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) leaders in May 2020.

He had won the Batu Lintang seat on a PKR ticket in the 2011 and 2016 state elections, and defended the seat as a PSB candidate in last year’s state election.

In the last state election, See emerged victorious in a five-cornered fight, defeating Sih Hua Tong of GPS, Cherishe Ng of Parti Keadilan Rakyat, Voon Lee Shan of Parti Bumi Kenyalang, and Leong Shaow Tung of Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party.

He polled 4,420 votes to win by a majority of 93 votes.