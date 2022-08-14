Awg Tengah urges Kedayans to continue practising, preserving their dialect

KUCHING (Aug 14): The Kedayan community in the state has been urged to continue practising and preserving their dialect so as not to lose their identity.

In making this call Saturday night, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said the Kedayan community must strive to preserve the uniqueness of their dialect as well as other aspects such as culture and traditional medicine.

“This must be preserved and at the same time passed down to the younger generation,” he told a dinner organised by the Kuching Kedayan Association at a leading hotel here.

Awang Tengah, who is Minister for International Trade and Investment and Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development, also called on the Kedayan community to continue rallying behind the Sarawak government.

He pointed out that the continued support from the Kedayan community would play a role to ensure that the state government has the ‘bargaining power’ to negotiate at the federal level.

He said the Sarawak government wants the state’s rights, enshrined under the Malaysia Agreement 1963, to continue being respected and upheld.

He added this is also to make sure that Sarawak and Sarawakians will see a better future in Malaysia.

“Only the people of Sarawak are capable of determining our fate and direction, and leaders from the other side would not understand the needs and issues in Sarawak,” he said.

Awang Tengah said the state government wants Sarawak’s natural resources such as oil and gas to continue being enjoyed by the people of Sarawak rather than to benefit outsiders.

He said this is also the reason why Sarawakians must give their undivided support to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to see continued development in the state.

According to him, the Kedayan tribe is mostly populated in the northern region especially in the areas of Miri, Limbang and Lawas.

Despite so, he noted that many from the Kedayan community had migrated for greener pastures.

“The migration of the Kedayans to the state capital is proof that the Kedayans, like other ethnic groups in Sarawak, are able to stay competitive in terms of employment and economic opportunities,” he said.

He hoped that the association will serve as a platform for the Kedayan community to continue contributing to the progress of Sarawak.

“We want the Kedayans to play an important role in the administration of Sarawak,” he said.

At present, he said there are two Kedayan deputy ministers in the state cabinet.

They are Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development (Women and Childhood Development) Deputy Minister Datuk Rosey Yunus and Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development (Entrepreneur Development) Deputy Minister Ripin Lamat.

“These two Kedayan deputy ministers clearly prove that we have representatives from various ethnicities in our state administration,” said Awang Tengah.