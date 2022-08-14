Bintulu MP: Prioritise cleanliness to curb HFMD

BINTULU (Aug 14): Everyone must make cleanliness a priority to curb Hand Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) among children.

Bintulu Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said Malaysia’s first HFMD outbreak in 1997 recorded 2,628 cases and 31 deaths, adding that though HFMD is endemic, cleanliness should not be neglected.

“Every playground, kindergarten, nursery, preschool operator must ensure premises are kept clean,” he said at the opening of HFMD Townhall Session Bintulu Division organised by Bintulu Health Office yesterday.

The Dudong assemblyman also urged the Bintulu Education Office to work with the Health Office to increase awareness on the importance of cleanliness among children.

Tiong also requested Bintulu Health Officer Dr Melvin Chung work with the Information Department to hold HFMD awareness programmes at rural areas and pledged to provide a bus to carry out the programme.

Also present were Bintulu District officer Muhammad Dino Amid, Bintulu Education officer Samri Suhaili and Health Education officer Ezra Hipni.