Covid-19: Sarawak records 731 new cases from Aug 7-13

KUCHING (Aug 14): Sarawak recorded a total of 731 new Covid-19 infections from Aug 7 to 13, with the highest number of cases recorded yesterday at 152.

According to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website, the last time the state had over 150 daily infections was April 21 this year, with 151 cases.

The state had 129 new cases on Aug 12 which were the second highest daily cases for the week. This was followed by 122 new cases (Aug 9), 115 new cases (Aug 11), 89 new cases (Aug 10) and 69 new cases (Aug 8).

The lowest number of cases was recorded on Aug 7 at 55.

As of yesterday, Sarawak still had 940 active cases and the total infections were at 310,973.

This week, the 30-39 age group made up 21.2 per cent of Sarawak’s Covid-19 cases, followed by the 18-29 age group (18.1 per cent), the 40-49 age group (14.7 per cent), the 50-59 age group (9.4 per cent) and the 60-69 age group (7.7 per cent).

Nationally, a total of 4,334 new Covid-19 infections were recorded yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the country to 4,732,502.

Malaysia had 3,943 new cases on Aug 12, followed by 4,813 new cases (Aug 11), 4,896 new cases (Aug 10), 3,083 new cases (Aug 9), 2,863 new cases (Aug 8) and 2,728 new cases (Aug 7).

There were still 44,617 active cases across the country, as of yesterday.

This week, the 30-39 age group contributed 25.1 per cent of the Covid-19 cases in the country, followed by the 18-29 age group (24.8 per cent), the 40-49 age group (15.4 per cent), the 50-59 age group (9 per cent) and the 12-17 age group (6.1 per cent).

Meanwhile, the intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 patients in Sarawak was 50.7 per cent yesterday.

This was the third lowest in the country, which national rate stood at 58.5 per cent.

Other states and territories that recorded ICU bed usage rates below the national rate included Labuan (57.1 per cent), Terengganu (54.8 per cent), Pahang (54.2 per cent), Penang (52.5 per cent), Melaka (51.2 per cent) and Kelantan (38.6 per cent).

Perlis recorded the lowest ICU bed utilisation rate at a mere 15.8 per cent.