Dr Sim: Premier to announce new BKSS 9.0 soon

SIBU (Aug 14): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to announce a new package of Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) soon.

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian disclosed the new package would include, among other things, discounts for monthly electricity and water bills.

“I have discussed with the Premier and he will make the announcement soon as a measure to help the people cope with the increase of cost of living.

“As you already know, the previous BKSS 8.0 ended on June 30,” he told reporters when inspecting the Taman Selera Muhibbah upgrading project here yesterday.

Under BKSS 8.0, the state government provided a monthly electricity bill discount of between five and 25 per cent for domestic, commercial and industrial consumers until June this year.

A total of RM285.47 million was allocated for BKSS 8.0 with electricity bill discount being one of seven measures to assist the people during the National Recovery Plan (PPN) Phase 4.

The discount had benefitted 647,000 households as well as commercial and industrial consumers in Sarawak with the total cost of electricity bill discount amounting to RM166.8 million.

A discount of between 10 and 25 per cent was also given on monthly water bills for the period of January to June this year through a subsidy of RM24 million.

Meanwhile, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting said the Taman Selera Muhibbah upgrading project will be ready by December this year.

He said the project started in November last year.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang and Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.