Extend utility subsidies to weather inflation, DAP Youth urges S’wak gov’t

MIRI (Aug 14): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Miri Youth chief Peter Hee has urged the Sarawak government to extend the subsidies for water and electricity which had recently ended in June this year.

Hee, in a statement noted that the subsidies on utilities that were offered during the height of Covid-10 pandemic in 2020, had ended on June 30 without much further announcement from the state government.

He reckoned that the subsidies had helped Sarawakians a lot during the challenging times and opined that it should be extended to help the people in view of the current inflation.

“The real challenge begins when inflation occurs this year and I believe every one of us has started to feel the pinch. It is at times like this that the subsidies would be really helpful.

“In fact, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has said that the state government has adequate reserves to manage Sarawak, and partly from the five per cent sales tax of petroleum products imposed. If the government genuinely wants to help its people, I believe it would not be much of a problem for it to continue offering utility subsidies to help ease the people’s burden,” said Hee.

The electricity and water bills discounts were among the seven measures of the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) announced by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, with the initiative to provide five to 25 per cent discount on monthly electric bills of domestic households and of commercial and industrial users.