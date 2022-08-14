Hockien delicacies on offer at Kuching Fest for three days

KUCHING (Aug 14): The Kuching Hockien Association’s Women Section will be offering traditional Hockien delicacies at the Kuching Festival Food Fair at MBKS Dewan Masyarakat here from Aug 16-18.

One of the food stalls is designated to offer various traditional dialectal delicacies throughout the festival which is set to conclude on Aug 21.

Festival goers who have missed out on traditional delicacies offered by other dialect groups before this are welcomed to patronise the designated food stall for traditional Hockien food come Tuesday (Aug 16).

Ang-ku kuih (glutinous rice cake), Chawan smoked pork and five-spice meat roll and griddle cake will be among the delicacies offered by the association during the three-day period.