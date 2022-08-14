KPLB to organise more integrity programmes for JPKK members

LIPIS (Aug 14): The Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) will organise more programmes on integrity and governance of government funds for members of the Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) throughout the country.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said KPLB through the Institute for Rural Advancement (INFRA) would also focus on modules related to the integrity and governance of government funds to ensure that the appointed JPKK members understand the procedures for handling public funds.

“Currently, all appointed JPKK will undergo courses at Infra involving some basic modules on leadership and village management as well as entrepreneurship, information technology and homestay.

“The aspect of integrity and governance of government funds will be added to the existing module in collaboration with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to raise their awareness and to prevent leakages,” the Lipis MP said this after launching the 100 Million Tree-Planting Campaign here today.

He was commenting on MACC Community Education Division director Datuk Razim Mohd Nor’s statement about reports of corrupt practices and misconduct involving members of JPKK.

Abdul Rahman said a total of 15,434 JPKK nationwide would be provided with the latest and authentic information regarding government assistance and funds in developing their villages and communities. – Bernama