Maha 2022: Agro job fair changes young people’s perceptions towards careers in agriculture, says ministry

SERDANG (Aug 14): The organising of the Agro Job Fair in conjunction with the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-tourism (Maha) Exhibition 2022 here has helped change the young people’s perceptions towards careers in the agricultural sector.

Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) Agricultural Capacity Building and Training Division director Hussin Mahmud said the Agro Job Fair helped addressed the wrong assumptions that those involved in the agricultural sector would only do 3D (dangerous, dirty and difficult) jobs.

Instead, he said the sector offered various high-paying jobs including those related to the agrofood industry.

“There are companies that recognise the need for technical experts in the field of information technology and engineering. The use of modern technology such as drones and the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) has diversified career opportunities in the agricultural sector.

“For example, the use of a closed house system in poultry production. It requires employers to hire workers with expertise in modern agriculture technology to ensure smooth implementation of the system,” he told Bernama recently.

Hussin said the Agro Job Fair, which was held in collaboration with the Social Security Organisation (Sosoc), offered 15,000 employment opportunities in livestock farming and plantation industries.

“The average salary offered for job seekers is from RM1,500 to RM10,000 a month depending on their experience and qualifications.

“The fair features a total of 109 companies including Agro Bank, Padiberas Nasional Bhd (Bernas), IOI Plantation Sdn Bhd and CP Malaysia,” he said adding the the Agro Job Fair had registered more than 2,000 job seekers and about 400 of them managed to secure jobs.

Hussin hoped that such programmes would continue to be held in the future to provide more job opportunites in the agricultural sector for youths. — Bernama