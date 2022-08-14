Maha 2022: Maeps will be kept open year-round as agro-tourism attraction

Sunday, August 14
Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said that the paddy field pavillion would be the adopted project of the Rice Industry Development Department together with Padi Beras Nasional Berhad (Bernas). — Bernama photo

SERDANG (Aug 14): The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) will keep the Malaysian Agro Exposition Park (Maeps) open year-round as a permanent site for agro-tourism exhibitions.

Its minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said that for a start, they will make the paddy field pavillion as the adopted project of the Rice Industry Development Department together with Padi Beras Nasional Berhad (Bernas).

“The paddy pavillion will be made a permanent agro-tourism site to be promoted throughout the year and not just when the Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-tourism Exhibition (MAHA) is held.

“This is a new approach that will be taken into account by the MAFI management to make Maha a prestigious and memorable expo,” he said at a press conference after the Maha 2022 closing ceremony at MAEPS here.

He said this is because every time MAHA ends, Maeps will be left deserted.

Earlier, as a token of appreciation to agencies and departments as well as exhibitors in making MAHA 2022 a success, he presented three special awards of Best State Pavilion Award, Most Viral Segment Award and Highest Sales Award.

To make a difference to the Maha 2022 edition, another special award was given to the 1,100,001st exhibition visitor which went to Yaakob Man@Othman, a 67-year-old government retiree from Penang. — Bernama

