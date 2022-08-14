Male driver sustains minor injuries in single-vehicle accident in Kuching

KUCHING (Aug 14): A male driver sustained minor injuries after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Stutong around 10.50pm last night.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the victim managed to exit the vehicle with the help from the members of the public.

“The victim is believed to have skidded off the road and crashed into a lamp post on the left side of the road,” it added.

Bomba said the victim was given first aid before being sent to hospital for further medical treatment.

At the scene were rescuers from the Tabuan Jaya fire station.