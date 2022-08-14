Object suspected to be from Long March rocket found at Bintangor longhouse

SIBU (Aug 14): An object suspected to be from China’s Long March 5B rocket was found at Rumah Renyam, Sungai Asan Bayu in Bintangor last night.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson said seven firefighters were despatched to the scene after receiving a call from the Lanang police about the discovery at 8.50pm.

“The object measuring about two inches wide and three inches long was found on the roof of a unit of the longhouse.

“The owner of the unit discovered the object when he returned to the longhouse and realised the roof of his unit was leaking.

“He believed the object had been on the roof for a few weeks as he rarely returned to the longhouse due to his work,” he said in a statement.

According to the spokesperson, the object which punctured the roof was stuck at the beam.

“The object has been handed over to the police for further action,” he said.