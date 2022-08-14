Police: Object found at Bintangor longhouse handed over to Chemistry Dept for analysis

SIBU (Aug 14): The object that was found at Rumah Lenyam, Sungai Assan Baya in Bintangor yesterday has been handed over to the Department of Chemistry Sibu for analysis, said Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili.

Zulkipli said as of now, it is still uncertain whether the object is from China’s Long March 5B rocket.

He said police received a report from a 57-year-old local woman about the discovery of the object on the roof of the longhouse yesterday.

“The woman lodged a report at Sungai Merah station at 6.25pm. The police together with Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bintangor station went to the scene and found a grey metallic object measuring 15cm long and 1.5cm thick.

“The Atomic Energy Licensing Board (AELB) and Department of Chemistry Sarawak were also notified of the discovery,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson said seven firefighters were despatched to the scene after receiving a call from the Lanang police about the discovery at 8.50pm.

“The object measuring about two inches wide and three inches long was found on the roof of a unit of the longhouse.

“The owner of the unit discovered the object when he returned to the longhouse and realised the roof of his unit was leaking.

“He believed the object had been on the roof for a few weeks as he rarely returned to the longhouse due to his work,” he said in a statement.

According to the spokesperson, the object which punctured the roof was stuck at the beam.