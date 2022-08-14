KOTA KINABALU (Aug 14): Petrogaya Sdn Bhd has collaborated with Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) to produce premium chickens fed with Tongkat Ali that offer firmer texture, unique taste and higher protein content.

The chickens, sold under the brand A-yamli, are available at Pick N Pay outlets throughout Sabah.

UMS deputy vice chancellor (research and innovation) Prof Dr Rosalam Sarbatly said the university had undertaken research to modify the diet of chickens by adding Tongkat Ali extract to improve the quality of meat since 2011.

He said the product won the gold medal in the Seoul International Invention Fair in 2013.

He explained that the main purpose of adding Tongkat Ali to the chicken feed is to produce healthier chickens.

“The addition of Tongkat Ali reduces the dependency on vaccines and antibiotics.

“Based on research and pre-commercialization phase on site, Tongkat Ali has been proven to decrease the mortality rate of chickens, reduce the odour and flies in chicken coops and produce more active chickens.”

He said chickens fed with Tongkat Ali also offer a firmer meat texture, unique taste, higher protein and lower fat content.

On another note, Rosalam said the cooperation between UMS and companies that commercialize the university’s products have helped UMS in achieving its key result area (KRA) in financial sustainability through the revenue generation from licencing and royalty fees.

Hence, he urged the Innovation and Commercialsization Management Centre led by Associate Professor Dr Jidon @ Adrian Janaun to continue to be proactive in providing support to companies that are interested to commercialize UMS’ products.

Meanwhile, Petrogaya Sdn Bhd managing director Mazali Rajang said the company planned to produce 1,000 chickens per month as a start and eventually increase to 20,000 monthly.

“Our target sales is 3,000 chickens at the initial stage,” he said, adding the chicken will be supplied to Pick N Pay outlets.

He said the chickens are currently sold at RM17 per kilogramme during the current promotional period.

Also present were CCV Retail Sdn Bhd Sales and Merchandising head Lin Shih Lung and UMS Faculty of Tropical Forestry senior lecturer Awang Ahmad Bin Mohd Yunus.